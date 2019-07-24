Roy out for five in first England Test innings

The Surrey star earned a place in the Test side with his performances at the Cricket World Cup and, as in that triumphant tournament, started as an opener at Lord's.

But Roy, featuring alongside county colleague Rory Burns, made an underwhelming start to his international career in the longest format.

The South Africa-born batsman edged Tim Murtagh to Paul Stirling at first slip for the first wicket of the match, reducing England to 8-1 in the third over.

Roy, who will hope to remain in the side for the Ashes series against Australia next month, had already escaped two close shaves prior to his dismissal.

The 29-year-old almost played onto leg stump from Mark Adair and then, from the following delivery, saw a no-ball save him from lbw.

Roy has past experience of a rough start to life on the biggest stage, though, having gone for a first-ball duck on his ODI bow against New Zealand in 2015.