Royal Challengers Bangalore: February 14 is a big day, may see new team name, new logo, new jersey

It has been speculated that the Royal Challengers Bangalore are to announce a new name - Royal Challengers Bengaluru - a new team logo and new team jersey on Friday. The rumour mill had gained strength when the Royal Challengers had roped in Muthoot Fincorp (former sponsor of erstwhile Delhi Daredevils) as the team sponsor for the IPL 2020.

B R A C E Y O U R S E L V E S.



14th February, remember the date. pic.twitter.com/OFQAFxDgFm — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2020

If it indeed happens on Friday, Royal Challengers will be the second team to undergo rebranding after Delhi Capitals. Competed as Delhi Daredevils in 11 editions of the IPL, the Delhi outfit renamed themselves as Delhi Capitals after JSW acquired major shares of the team from the GMR Group.

When MyKhel contacted the RCB officials for information about rebranding exercise, they said: "Wait till Friday. February 14 is going to be a big day for us and the fans," he said.

Earlier, the removal of Bangalore from all the social media handles of the team had created a massive flutter in the cricketing circles with fans and players asking for the reason. Even skipper Virat Kohli, senior batsman AB de Villiers and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter to express their 'shock' to see the social media accounts of Royal Challengers suddenly witnessing some drastic changes.

Royal Challengers are entering the IPL 2020 with a new coaching staff with former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson taking over head coach from Gary Kirsten, the South African under whom India won the World Cup in 2011.

But the Royal Challengers had gone through a disappointing IPL 2019 under Kirsten and his team and the change was quite expected. Royal Challengers are yet to win the IPL crown in the past 12 editions of the tournament despite possessing some of the finest talents over the years.