RR IPL 2021 Time Table: Rajasthan Royals Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues

Bengaluru, March 7: The Rajasthan Royals will take on Punjab Kings in their first match of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.
The Royals, who let go of skipper Steve Smith and appointed Sanju Samson as the captain, will play their first match on April 12 in Mumbai.
The IPL Governing council announced the schedule for IPL 2021 on Sunday (March 7). The T20 extravaganza is returning home after nearly two years and the tournament is set to be played in only six cities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
IPL 2021 Schedule: IPL 14 to start on April 9, FINAL on May 30: List of venues, TV Timings, Format, Other Info
The cash-rich league featuring 8 teams will be played with no home advantage as the event will be held across only six cities, including - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. The season will get underway on April 9, 2021 in Chennai with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The Royals, who had a disappointing outing in the previous edition, made some changes ahead of the upcoming season. While Samson was handed the skipper’s role, the Royals went on to make some interesting buys during the auction. RR made headlines as they picked up Chris Morris for 16.25 crore, making him the costliest player of the auction.
Here is the full schedule of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021:
|
Dates
|Match
|Venue
|Time in IST
|
April 12
|Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
|Mumbai
|7:30pm
|
April 15
|Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai
|7:30pm
|
April 19
|Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai
|7:30pm
|April 22
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai
|7:30pm
|
April 24
|Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai
|7:30pm
|
April 29
|Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi
|3:30pm
|
May 2
|Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi
|3:30pm
|
May 5
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi
|7:30pm
|
May 8
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|7:30pm
|
May 11
|Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata
|7:30pm
|
May 13
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata
|7:30pm
|
May 16
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kolkata
|3:30pm
|
May 18
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
|Bengaluru
|
7:30pm
|May 22
|Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|Bengaluru
|7:30pm
