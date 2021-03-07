RR IPL 2021 Time Table: Rajasthan Royals Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues

The Royals, who let go of skipper Steve Smith and appointed Sanju Samson as the captain, will play their first match on April 12 in Mumbai.

The IPL Governing council announced the schedule for IPL 2021 on Sunday (March 7). The T20 extravaganza is returning home after nearly two years and the tournament is set to be played in only six cities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IPL 2021 Schedule: IPL 14 to start on April 9, FINAL on May 30: List of venues, TV Timings, Format, Other Info

The cash-rich league featuring 8 teams will be played with no home advantage as the event will be held across only six cities, including - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. The season will get underway on April 9, 2021 in Chennai with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Royals, who had a disappointing outing in the previous edition, made some changes ahead of the upcoming season. While Samson was handed the skipper’s role, the Royals went on to make some interesting buys during the auction. RR made headlines as they picked up Chris Morris for 16.25 crore, making him the costliest player of the auction.

Here is the full schedule of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021:

Dates Match Venue Time in IST April 12 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Mumbai 7:30pm April 15 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Mumbai 7:30pm April 19 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Mumbai 7:30pm April 22 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Mumbai 7:30pm April 24 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai 7:30pm April 29 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Delhi 3:30pm May 2 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi 3:30pm May 5 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Delhi 7:30pm May 8 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Delhi 7:30pm May 11 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 7:30pm May 13 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 7:30pm May 16 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata 3:30pm May 18 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru 7:30pm May 22 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru 7:30pm