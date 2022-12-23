RR Team 2023 Players List: Full List of Rajasthan Royals Players With Price in IPL 2023

As the team had a small purse of Rs 13.2 crores going into the auction and they looked to fine-tune the squad with the small budget they had.

Rajasthan Royals - who were led by Sanju Samson in the previous season - proved to be the team to beat in the entire tournament in IPL 2022. They played like a champion side all along but they were no match to a dominant Gujarat Titans in the all-important final at Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad on D-Day.

Jos Buttler - who was the top run-scorer in IPL 2022 - was once again retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction. Buttler batted like a run machine in the previous edition. The right-handed batter took the confidence of the IPL to the T20 World Cup, where he guided England to lift their second title.

Buttler led England from the front with the bat and also behind the wickets with his superb wicketkeeping skills. He will once again continue to inspire RR teammates with his dominant performances in the IPL 2023.

Samson has also established himself as one of the reliable batters in the IPL with his consistent performances in the premier domestic tournament.

In Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Kuldeep Sen and Dhruv Jurel the Royals have a good mix of youngsters. They will be aiming to leave a mark in the sixteenth edition of the tournament.

They also have a quality bowling line-up comprising R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Prasidh Krishna.

RR headed into the IPL Auction 2023 with a budget of Rs 13.2 Crores to fill a maximum of 9 slots, including 4 max overseas slots.

Player Country Role U/C/A Price in INR Sanju Samson India Wicketkeeper Capped Rs 14 Crore Jos Buttler England Wicketkeeper Capped Rs 10 Crore Prasidh Krishna India Bowler Capped Rs 10 Crore Shimron Hetmyer West Indies Batter Capped Rs 8.50 crore Trent Boult Neew Zealand Bowler Capped Rs 8 Crore Devdutt Padikkal India Batter Uncapped Rs 7.75 Crore Yuzvendra Chahal India Bowler Capped Rs 6.50 Crore R. Ashwin India All-rounder Capped Rs 5 Crore Yashasvi Jaiswal India Batter Uncapped Rs 4 Crore Riyan Parag India All-rounder Uncapped Rs 3.80 Crore Navdeep Saini India Bowler Capped Rs 2.60 Crore Obed Mccoy West Indies Bowler Capped Rs 75 Lakhs K C Cariappa India Bowler Uncapped Rs 30 Lakhs Dhruv Jurel India Wicketkeeper Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Kuldip Yadav India Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Kuldeep Sen India All-rounder Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs

RR Players Bought At IPL 2023 Auction

Player Country U/C/A Role Base Price in INR Bought For in INR Jason Holder West Indies Capped All-Rounder 2 Crore 5.75 Crore

Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2023

Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa.