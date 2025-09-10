ONE Championship Releases Five Fighters Including Former World Champion From Its Roster

Cricket SA20 2025 Auction: Temba Bavuma to James Anderson - List of Top Unsold Players in Auction By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 15:13 [IST]

SA20 2025 Auction concluded with some major surprises as several big-name players went unsold despite their international reputations.

The highest-profile signing was Dewald Brevis, who set a record being purchased by Pretoria Capitals for R16.5 million, closely followed by Aiden Markram at R14 million to Durban Super Giants. However, some renowned players missed out entirely at the auction.

Among the biggest unsold names were South African all-rounders Andile Phehlukwayo and Junior Dala, internationally recognized pacer Mustafizur Rahman from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera, and England veterans James Anderson and Moeen Ali. South Africa's Temba Bavuma, the national Test and ODI captain, again went unsold for the second consecutive year, a surprise for many followers of the tournament.

Other notable unsold players included Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat, England's Reece Topley, promising English batsman Jordan Cox, and Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana. Furthermore, experienced South African veteran Imran Tahir, who was expected to attract bids, surprisingly remained unsold.

The Indian contingent also went completely unsold, as the likes of Piyush Chawla, Ankit Rajpoot and Sidharth Kaul found no bidders for them in the SA20 auction.

The franchise strategies favoured younger or currently in-form domestic talent over some established international stars. The SA20 league's evolving team compositions suggest a focus on fresh talent alongside marquee signings like Brevis and Markram.

Top Unsold Players at SA20 2025 Auction

Andile Phehlukwayo (South Africa, All-rounder)

Junior Dala (South Africa, All-rounder)

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh, Bowler)

Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka, Batter)

James Anderson (England, Bowler)

Moeen Ali (England, All-rounder)

Temba Bavuma (South Africa, Batter)

Imran Tahir (South Africa, Spinner)

Reece Topley (England, Bowler)

Jordan Cox (England, Batter)

Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka, Spinner)

Karim Janat (Afghanistan, All-rounder)