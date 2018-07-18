Sachin Tendulkar and Middlesex join hands to launch cricket academy

The academy will provide girls and boys between the age of nine and 14 an opportunity to learn from Tendulkar himself and Middlesex Cricket.

TMGA, a joint venture between SRT Sports Management Ltd and Middlesex Cricket, will begin by launching its first cricket camp at Merchant Taylor's School in Northwood from August 6 to 9 followed by other locations in Mumbai and London.

A small step towards a big dream, "Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy", for all the young girls & boys to play & learn from top cricketing minds. Excited to be partnering with @Middlesex_CCC.



Middlesex Cricket has produced players such as Andrew Strauss, Mike Gatting, Denis Compton, John Emburey and Mike Brearley.

The comprehensive training curriculum has been developed by the professional coaches at MCCC and Tendulkar himself.

TENDULKAR MIDDLESEX GLOBAL ACADEMY LAUNCHES



Welcome to @tendulkarmga - an exciting new global partnership between @sachin_rt and @Middlesex_CCC



TMGA will also provide 100 percent scholarship to the talented underprivileged children.

"I am delighted to be partnering with Middlesex Cricket on this new venture. The objective is not only to produce good cricketers but also good global citizens of the future. Through this association, Middlesex and I are focused on providing the very best in cricket education, as much as possible, for our students," said Tendulkar.

Richard Goatley, CEO, Middlesex Cricket said, "It has been a great privilege over the past six months to work with Sachin Tendulkar and his team in developing what we believe will be the market leading coaching programme in the world."