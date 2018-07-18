Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Sachin Tendulkar and Middlesex join hands to launch cricket academy

Posted By:
Sachin Tendulkar and Middlesex have jointly launched a cricket academy
Sachin Tendulkar and Middlesex have jointly launched a cricket academy

Bengaluru, July 18: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday (July 18) announced an association with Middlesex Cricket to launch Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy (TMGA).

The academy will provide girls and boys between the age of nine and 14 an opportunity to learn from Tendulkar himself and Middlesex Cricket.

TMGA, a joint venture between SRT Sports Management Ltd and Middlesex Cricket, will begin by launching its first cricket camp at Merchant Taylor's School in Northwood from August 6 to 9 followed by other locations in Mumbai and London.

Middlesex Cricket has produced players such as Andrew Strauss, Mike Gatting, Denis Compton, John Emburey and Mike Brearley.

The comprehensive training curriculum has been developed by the professional coaches at MCCC and Tendulkar himself.

TMGA will also provide 100 percent scholarship to the talented underprivileged children.

"I am delighted to be partnering with Middlesex Cricket on this new venture. The objective is not only to produce good cricketers but also good global citizens of the future. Through this association, Middlesex and I are focused on providing the very best in cricket education, as much as possible, for our students," said Tendulkar.

Richard Goatley, CEO, Middlesex Cricket said, "It has been a great privilege over the past six months to work with Sachin Tendulkar and his team in developing what we believe will be the market leading coaching programme in the world."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Pakistan won by 9 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 16:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue