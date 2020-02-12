Sachin Tendulkar responds to Shafali Verma's heart-melting post, suggests her to keep chasing dreams

India woman cricketer Shafali Verma finally fulfils dream of meeting her childhood hero Sachin Tendulkar

Now the Master Blaster has responded to her on the micro-blogging site with a message to chase her dreams as she begins her journey to the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

"It was nice meeting you too, Shafali. Hearing from you on how you had travelled all the way to Lahli to see my last Ranji Game & now seeing you play for India is amazing. Keep chasing your dreams because dreams do come true. Enjoy the game and always give your best. 👍" Sachin responded to Shafali's photo on Twitter.

On November 9th 2019, Shafali had broken Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record when she became the youngest Indian to slam a half-century in international cricket when she scored a belligerent 49-ball 73 against West Indies. Shafali Verma will be in action at the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup as a Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side launch their bid for a first World Cup title.