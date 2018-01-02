Sachin Tendulkar turns chef on New Year

Bengaluru, January 2: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is a master of many trades. Apart from cricket, Tendulkar has proved his mastery in many other areas of life like driving.

But on the New Year, Tendulkar showed to the world his culinary skills, cooking a barbeque for his family and friends and posted a video of it in his Twitter account.

It was a pleasure to cook for my friends on New Year’s Eve. I am glad all of them enjoyed and are still licking their fingers 😜

Hope you all had a great New Year's Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always. pic.twitter.com/aOPVJUscx4 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2018

Tendulkar said in the video that "it is a special New Year barbeque and it smells rather delicious. It will get better and better with the time."

Apart from Tendulkar, Aussie batting great Mathew Hayden and former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis too have showed their skills in the kitchen.