ILT20 Auction LIVE Updates: Ashwin goes Unsold, No Takers for Pakistani Players; Andre Fletcher gets Highest Bid

Will Jasprit Bumrah play in IND vs WI 1st Test? Shubman Gill gives Latest Update

Asia Cup Trophy Row: Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Insists India Captain Must Collect Silverware From His Dubai Office

Ravichandran Ashwin goes Unsold in ILT20 Auction - Will India legend return to Auction Again?

Cricket Saim Ayub Displaces Hardik Pandya as No. 1 T20I All-Rounder, Pakistan Players Shine in ICC Rankings By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 16:31 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Dubai, Oct 1, 2025: Pakistan's Saim Ayub has climbed to the summit of the ICC Men's T20I All-Rounder Rankings, overtaking India's Hardik Pandya after the Asia Cup 2025.

The 23-year-old left-hander's rise, however, comes on the back of a paradoxical tournament - a horrid run with the bat but a breakout performance with the ball.

A Tale of Two Halves: Saim Ayub's Asia Cup 2025

Batting struggles: Ayub endured one of the most difficult campaigns of his T20I career. Across seven innings, he managed just 37 runs, including four ducks. His highest score was 21 against India in the Super Four stage. Fans and critics alike expressed concern at his repeated early dismissals, often caused by his ultra-aggressive approach in the powerplay overs. His poor form raised questions about Pakistan's opening combination moving forward.

Bowling success: In stark contrast, Ayub's off-spin became Pakistan's X-factor. He claimed eight wickets in seven matches, averaging 16 with the ball and conceding just 6.40 runs per over. Crucially, he delivered during the powerplay overs, stifling opposition batters and offering captain Shadab Khan a dependable spin option.

ICC All-Rounder Rankings

Ayub's bowling heroics propelled him to the top of the all-rounder charts. He jumped four places to secure No. 1 with 241 rating points, dethroning Hardik Pandya. He now sits above the likes of Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, Nepal's Deependra Airee, and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi.

While his promotion highlights Pakistan's depth in spin-bowling all-rounders, it also underscores his versatility in a side often searching for balance.

Pakistani Players in the Latest ICC T20I Rankings

Pakistan, who reached the final of the Asia Cup 2025, saw multiple players make strides in the rankings:

Shaheen Shah Afridi surged 12 places to 13th among bowlers after consistent new-ball spells.

Sahibzada Farhan jumped 11 spots to 13th among batters, becoming one of Pakistan's most reliable top-order players.

Mohammad Nawaz gained five places to reach 41st among bowlers, while captain Shadab Khan maintained his place among the top-10 all-rounders.

Ayub dropped from Test squad

Despite his newfound ranking milestone, Ayub's poor batting form has already had consequences. He was dropped from Pakistan's extended 18-member Test squad for the upcoming series against South Africa. The decision sparked debate over his workload management and future direction, especially with the T20 World Cup 2026 approaching.

Former Pakistan cricketers have urged team management to provide Ayub with technical and psychological support to help him rediscover his batting touch. While his bowling development has been lauded, his long-term impact for Pakistan hinges on restoring balance between bat and ball.

For now, though, Saim Ayub's name enters the history books - as the young all-rounder who dethroned Hardik Pandya to become the world's No. 1 T20I all-rounder.