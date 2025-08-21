Want people working with me, not against me: Indian 400m Relay Team Coach Jason Dawson Criticises Coaching Interference in Indian Athletics

Cricket Saly Samson stars with Fifty, Sanju combine with elder brother in First Ball Heroics in KCL 2025

It was a magical night at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram as the 2nd season of Kerala Cricket League kicked off in excellent fashion.

Sanju Samson was at the heart of all interests as he made his debut in the KCL for Kochi Blue Tigers. On the night, Sanju played under his elder brother Saly Samson, who has been appointed as the captain.

Acting as vice-captain, Sanju's sharp fielding immediately impacted the game. On the very first delivery of the match against Adani Trivandrum Royals, when the batsman attempted a risky single, Sanju swiftly threw the ball directly to the bowler's end, where his brother Saly, the team captain, caught it cleanly to run the batsman out.

This rare sibling collaboration caught fans' attention and was widely celebrated on social media as a memorable moment that set the tone for the new season. The Samson brothers also represent the leadership backbone of the Kochi Blue Tigers, aiming to lead the team successfully in the league's second edition. Their opponents Trivandrum Royals were dismissed for a low total of 97 runs.

In the run chase, Saly played a key role again as he led his team to a fantastic 8-wicket win and remained unbeaten on 50 runs, as he got to his half-century with a boundary to hit the winning runs. Sanju, meanwhile, didn't have to come out to bat as his team starts with a victory in the very first match.

In the earlier match, defending champions Aries Kollam Sailors secured a thrilling win over Calicut Globstars as they won by one wicket.