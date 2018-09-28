Sam Curran gets Test contract from the ECB

The selectors have awarded 10 Test contracts and 13 White Ball contracts. Apart from Sam Curran, Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid join Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes as players awarded contracts covering both Test and White Ball cricket, stated a release from the ECB.

In addition to central contracts, selectors can award a limited number of increment contracts. Surrey all-rounder Tom Curran, brother of Sam Curran, is a recipient of an increment contract for the next 12 months.

Sam Curran receives a Test contract for the first time.



ECB announce central contracts for 2018/19:https://t.co/RFZSjLILVZ pic.twitter.com/r1WDfEPZPR — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 28, 2018

Test specialists and those playing in all forms of the game will have their salaries paid in full by the ECB. While those on White Ball contracts will receive their supplement on top of their County salary.

Under the structure, players in both formats will receive a 'ranking' based on their performances on the pitch, as well as a number of other factors, including off-field contribution, fielding and fitness. Those rankings will then correlate with the level of remuneration.

The contracts, which cover a 12-month period commencing 1 October 2018, have been awarded to the following players.

Test Match: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

ODI / T20: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Incremental: Tom Curran (Surrey)