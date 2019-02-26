Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sam Curran replaces Moeen in T20 squad to face Windies

By Opta
SamCurran - cropped

Grenada, February 26: Sam Curran will join his brother Tom in the England Twenty20 squad to face West Indies after being named as a replacement for Moeen Ali.

Moeen was initially selected in the party to take on the Windies, but the all-rounder will leave the tour at the end of the ODI series.

Curran, uncapped in the shortest format, comes in after he was overlooked for the ODIs.

The all-rounder played in two of the three Tests in the series defeat in the Caribbean and has made two ODI appearances.

England and West Indies are level at 1-1 in the ODI series after the third match in Grenada was washed out without a ball being bowled on Monday.

The fourth match of the series takes place at the same venue on Wednesday. The first of three T20s will be held in St Lucia on March 5.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: GIR 0 - 0 RSO
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 21:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue