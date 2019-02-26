Sam Curran replaces Moeen in T20 squad to face Windies

Moeen was initially selected in the party to take on the Windies, but the all-rounder will leave the tour at the end of the ODI series.

Curran, uncapped in the shortest format, comes in after he was overlooked for the ODIs.

The all-rounder played in two of the three Tests in the series defeat in the Caribbean and has made two ODI appearances.

England and West Indies are level at 1-1 in the ODI series after the third match in Grenada was washed out without a ball being bowled on Monday.

The fourth match of the series takes place at the same venue on Wednesday. The first of three T20s will be held in St Lucia on March 5.

IT20 SQUAD UPDATE Moeen Ali will leave the tour after the 5th ODI in St Lucia and is replaced in the IT20 squad by @CurranSM. pic.twitter.com/Z7s72Z6rXM — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 26, 2019