Cricket Sanju Samson flexes muscle, scores maiden Century in KCL with elder brother Saly at the other end By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Sunday, August 24, 2025

The Kerala Cricket League 2025 has witnessed the Sanju storm at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (August 24), as the India batter has notched up a scintillating century for Kochi Blue Tuskers.

Playing against Sachin Baby's Aries Kollam Sailors, Sanju batted exquisitely to score his maiden century in the KCL in only his 3rd match in the tournament.

The India batter demolished the Kollam bowlers and got to his century in just 42 deliveries. His knock has been decorated with 13 fours and 5 sixes, as the batter continues the onslaught. Interestingly, in an emotional way, as Sanju got to his century, his elder brother Saly Samson was at the other end.

Right from the very first ball, Samson looked in imperious touch. He raced to his fifty in just 16 balls - the fastest ever in KCL history - surpassing Abdul Bazith's previous record of a 22-ball fifty. His half-century featured nine boundaries and a couple of sixes, with an unbelievable 96 per cent of runs coming just in boundaries. And he showed no signs of slowing down as he converted it into a magnificent hundred.

This was only Samson's third appearance in the ongoing season and his second time with the bat. In his previous outing against the Alleppey Ripples, he had struggled with 13 runs off 22 deliveries. However, this time he looked unstoppable, showcasing his natural stroke play and silencing any doubts about his form.

Samson, who had bravely turned up for the opening fixture of the season despite suffering from viral fever, appeared fully fit and at his destructive best in this match. His sensational knock has not only revived Kochi's chase but also underlined why he remains such an invaluable asset for India.

What does Sanju Samson's 100 mean?

Sanju Samson, with his scintillating knock, has obviously elevated his stakes for a starting spot in the Indian team in the Asia Cup. The India star has been hot and cold in previous times but with the form like Sunday, the Kerala star will be one of the first names in the team sheet in UAE. Although the dynamics in the Indian team is a bit different, Sanju has so far done no harm to his causes.