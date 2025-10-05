Cricket Sanju Samson is an 'All-Rounder', used to Bowl Spin in Formative Years: says Sanju's Elder Brother Saly By MyKhel Staff Updated: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 9:35 [IST]

Sanju Samson has experienced an ever-changing role in the Indian cricket team, which he likens to the versatile acting career of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

Speaking during the Asia Cup 2025, Samson explained, "I can't come in and say I want to do the 'hero' role every time. I can do the villain role, and I can also do the Joker role for my country".

Initially India's preferred opener in T20Is, where he scored three centuries in 2025, Samson was shifted to the middle order to accommodate Shubman Gill as vice-captain and opener. The move disrupted his opening role, and Samson has had to adjust to batting at different middle-order positions-from number 3 to even number 8 in some matches.

And echoing Sanju's words, his elder brother Saly reiterates the multifaceted role Sanju has been playing since his formative years. While speaking to this website in an Exclusive Interview, Saly spoke about the adaptability and versatility his younger brother possesses.

"From childhood, we used to play in our Delhi streets and people used to say about his talent. My father used to say that. Even I felt, in my childhood itself I felt that he has the potential to represent the country at that time when he was small. As I said that I am an all-rounder. In the same way, I see him as an all-rounder too. Because in his childhood itself, he used to bowl. He used to do everything," Saly said.

Although Sanju is known more as a batter, the Kerala player used to roll his arms with both off and leg spin.

"He used to bowl off-spin, leg-spin, depending on the time frame. So we didn't grow up having a single role in our life. We used to see the game as a whole. Wherever we get the chance, we are able to adapt it according to the situation. He is not just an opener. Wherever he gets a chance, he will score or he will do whatever the team requires, actually. It's not about just the individual performance. It's about contributing the team's victory. That's what cricket is all about. It's a team game," he added.

Despite limited opportunities to bat in some matches, Samson contributed important innings, such as a 56-run knock against Oman in the Asia Cup, and then played a decent knock in the final against Pakistan as well. He has also been picked in the upcoming T20I series against Australia.