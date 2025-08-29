Sanju Samson Makes Strong Case For Him As Opener Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

Why India Celebrates National Sports Day On 29th August?- All You Need To Know About The Significance

Sanju Samson has been in sizzling form at the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), producing one explosive knock after another to underline his credentials as a top-order batter. Turning out for the Kochi Blue Tigers, the wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 285 runs in five games, dominating bowling attacks with his fearless stroke play.

What makes his run even more impressive is the manner in which he has scored them. Samson leads the six-hitting chart with 21 maximums, while also boasting the best average in the competition at 71.25. His strike rate of 182.69 further highlights how destructive he has been at the top of the order.

In his latest outing against Trivandrum Royals, Samson hammered a 37-ball 62, peppered with five sixes and four boundaries. Earlier in the campaign, he lit up the tournament with an 89 off 46 deliveries against Thrissur Titans, an innings that included nine towering sixes. His standout performance, however, came against Kollam Sailors, where he blazed his way to 121 runs, clearing the ropes seven times in a breathtaking display of power hitting.

Despite his stellar form, Samson's position in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025 remains under scrutiny. With Shubman Gill returning, his role as an opener looks uncertain. Samson has been highly successful opening in T20Is, even scripting history last year by becoming the first batter to score three centuries in a calendar year in the format. But if pushed down to the middle-order, his returns have been far less convincing.

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane believes the management might prefer Gill alongside Abhishek Sharma at the top. "Shubman is back in the team, I'm sure he is most likely to open with Abhishek Sharma," Rahane said on his YouTube channel. "Personally, I would like to see Sanju Samson in the team because he has done really well. He is a very confident guy, a very good team man, and that is very important."

However, former opener Aakash Chopra feels Samson could still miss out. "With Shubman Gill's return, Sanju Samson's fate has more or less been sealed. He will not feature in the playing XI now. You will not drop Tilak Varma or Hardik Pandya, which means Samson sits out and Jitesh Sharma will likely get the nod again," Chopra observed.

As the Asia Cup looms, Samson's KCL heroics have strengthened his case, but the final call rests on the team management's plans for balance at the top.