Cricket Sanju Samson set to play for Kochi Blue Tigers in KCL 2025 despite recent Fever scare By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 14:06 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Sanju Samson will play on Saturday's KCL 2025 match against Alleppey Ripples despite his recent fever scare.

Sanju is part of the Kochi Blue Tigers and playing in the Kerala Cricket League this season. The star India batter was ill before the match on Thursday (August 21), as he made his debut in the KCL against Trivandrum Royals.

MyKhel reported that the India player was at the hospital before the match was struggling with slight fever a cough. Although the India player didn't have to bat in the match, he fielded for the entirety.

And as Kochi take on Alleppey today (August 23), Sanju is ready to play the match. The player has been recovering at his home for the last 24 hours or so and will be in the lineup for the Tigers.

Sanju's elder brother Saly Samson, is leading the Kochi Tigers and scored a superb unbeaten half-century in the last match. MyKhel understands the India player will be playing 'as many matches as possible' in the KCL 2025 before he travels to UAE for the Asia Cup.

Samson is expected to be part of the India playing XI for the Asia Cup, which starts from September 9. India are led by Suryakumar Yadav and have been grouped with UAE, Oman and Pakistan.