Sanju Samson ties the knot with college-mate in Kerala

By Pti
Sanju Samson married long-time friend Charulatha. Credit: Twitter

Thiruvananthapuram, December 22: Indian cricketer, Sanju Viswanath Samson on Saturday tied the knot with college mate and longtime friend, Charulatha in a low-key ceremony here.

Close relatives, family members and friends attended the function held at a posh hotel this morning. The 24-year-old wicket keeper-batsman, a member of Kerala Ranji team and representing the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, recently announced his five-years-long affair with Charulatha, hailing from the city.

Clad in a yellow 'kurta' and 'mundu' (dhoti), Sanju said he was very happy to marry his close friend with the blessings of both the families. A post graduate in Human Resources, Charulatha looked stunning in a traditional saree and ornaments.

Both were college mates while pursuing graduation at the Mar Ivanious College here. The couple would host a reception for friends and fellow cricket team members here in the evening.

Hailing from the state capital, Sanju was the youngest player to score a half-century in the IPL and Champions League Twenty20. He was selected as the "Best Young Player of the Season" in the 2013 IPL through an official poll. Sanju had made his Twenty20 International debut for India against Zimbabwe in the year 2015.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 15:36 [IST]
