Sarfaraz or Rizwan? Major confusion arises over Pakistan's acting captain as Babar Azam misses with flu

Pakistan captain Babar Azam didn't take the field on Wednesday as he was reportedly down with flu. The Pakistan captain was captured in the dressing room and there were questions about who will take on captaincy duties in the field.

And it looked like returning player Sarfaraz Ahmed was given the duties. The wicketkeeper, who made a return to the test side after almost four years, was handed the stand-in captain role in Babar's absence.

Sarfaraz was making DRS calls and got one right on target in Nauman Ali's bowling. Devon Conway was given not out by the onfield umpire. Sarfaraz took a call on the DRS and the decision was overturned after a successful review.

But the confusion initiated when Mohammed Rizwan started to take calls. Rizwan came on as a substitute fielder on the 3rd day and was seen having chats with bowlers and setting the fields. It created a dilemma among the viewers as the ICC rule clearly suggests a substitute fielder can't bowl or lead in a match.

"A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicket-keeper only with the consent of the umpires," the MCC 24.1.2. law says.

But it got cleared when Sarfaraz took the DRS call. Sarfaraz was handed captaincy duties but Rizwan was helping in field changes.

Rizwan was dropped from the first test after his dismal run in the England series. The Pakistani batter managed just 141 runs in six innings against England where the hosts lost the series 3-0. Sarfaraz, on the other hand, has scored 86 runs upon his return to the longest format of the game.

Pakistan are still struggling though in the first test against the Kiwis as the visitors are 377 for 4 in the third session of the day. Tom Blundell (21*) and Kane Williamson (74*) are at the crease. Nauman Ali and Abrar Ahmed have picked up two wickets each. Pakistan scored 438 runs in their first innings and captain Babar Azam scored his 9th test century with 161 runs.