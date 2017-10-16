Sarfraz: Sri Lanka should not have issue over Lahore T20

Sarfraz Ahmed has moved to calm Sri Lanka's apparent fears about playing in Pakistan later this month.

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in a two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates and are playing five one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches in the same country before the third and final T20, scheduled to be held in Lahore.

However, 40 contracted Sri Lanka players reportedly handed a letter to their national governing body requesting the October 29 meeting be moved to a neutral venue.

Though Afghanistan and Zimbabwe have toured Pakistan for limited-overs series, several major Test nations have refused to visit the country since the Sri Lanka team bus was attacked by gunmen in March 2009.

However, a World XI played a three-match T20 series in Pakistan last month and their skipper Sarfraz cited the success of that tour as reason for Sri Lanka not to be concerned.

"I don't know what is happening ," Sarfraz said at a media conference.

"Their team should come. The recent World XI tour was successful, so they should not be worried.

"Their players did come , Thisara Perera came and played. Their team should visit and I hope they do come."

Source: OPTA