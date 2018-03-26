Schutt claims hat-trick as Australia eves outclass India in crucial T20

Batting first, Australia made a hugely competitive 186 for five in 20 overs and then restricted India to 150 for five in the full quota of overs.

This was a must win game for India if they want to retain any chances of making it to the title round. But first with ball and then with bat, they failed to offer any intensity against the much superior Australians.

Much against their general passive rhythm throughout the match, India made a rather good beginning - taking two wickets for 29 including that of the dangerous Alyssa Healy. Pooja Vastrakar bagged both the wickets.

But India faded away from the match thereafter. Australia came back into the match through a 114-run third wicket alliance between Beth Mooney (71, 46b, 8x4) and Elyse Villani (61, 42, 10x4) in just over 12 overs.

The flurry of 18 boundaries during that period derailed India and they never really managed to pull things back. From 143 for 3 in the 16th over, Australia managed to go past 180-mark despite losing some quick wickets.

India required some solid partnerships to overcome such a steep target but precisely they did not manage that. The top three Indians - Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma - succumbed to the accuracy of Schutt as India were reduced to 26 for three in 4.1 overs.

It was a such tepid beginning and India needed some special innings to get over it. Jemimah Rodrigues made a 41-ball 50 and shared a 54-run fourth wicket partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur but they took more than eight overs for it affecting the run rate.

Some last minute hitting by Anuja Patil and Pooja helped India touch the 150-mark and that was not even a consolation point.