Sehwag says umpire should be awarded man of the match for howler in DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 match

ICC's new Eite Panel entrant Nitin Menon's howler may have cost KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab their first IPL game of the season which was decided through Super Over.

While both teams were tied at 157 for 8, it was Kagiso Rabada, who bowled a brilliant Super Over to clinch it for Capitals.

Before the match went into Super Over, TV footage showed that square leg umpire Menon had called a "run short" when Chris Jordan took a couple of runs off Rabada in the penultimate over after playing a shot towards long-on area. The TV replays showed that Jordan legally completed the first run and the bat was inside the crease.

In the penultimate over of KXIP's chase, the umpire falsely called a short run which ultimately cost KXIP the match. In 19th over, Mayank Agarwal, who made a brilliant fifty, ran for the second run along with his batting partner Jordan.

The pair completed the second run quite easily, but the square leg umpire deducted one run as he felt Jordan has not grounded his bat when turning for the second run. However, the TV replays showed that Jordan had indeed put the bat inside the line before turning for the second run.

This led Twitter to go abuzz as that incident turned out to be a game-changer and many who voiced their discontent to the umpire's error. And after his all-round display, Marcus Stoinis was awarded the Man of the Match, but one former India star disagreed with the choice by taking a sly dig at the umpire.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag took to socila media and said that the umpire should have been awarded the 'Man of the Match' for his howler.

"I don't agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference," Sehwag tweeted.

Apart from Sehwag, his former opening partner Aakash Chopra and former Delhi Daredevils coach Trent Woodhill also lashed out at Menon for technology not being used to judge the call.

"One short that wasn't. Technology must take over in these cases.....but that's possible if only the third umpire spotted it in time. What if #KXIP don't make it to the final four by 2 points?? Tight," Chopra quoted Woodhill's tweet.

