Shammi Silva returns as Sri Lanka Cricket president

By Pti
Shammi Silva returns as Sri Lanka Cricket president (Image Courtesy: SLC)
Shammi Silva returns as Sri Lanka Cricket president (Image Courtesy: SLC)

Colombo, May 20: Shammi Silva was elected uncontested for a second term as president of Sri Lanka Cricket in the polls held on Thursday (May 20).

Silva's election as president was declared by the Election Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket. He will be at the helm of affairs till 2023.

Silva was first elected president in 2019, and had served as vice-president before that.

"I am thankful for the membership for electing me uncontested as the President of Sri Lanka Cricket," said Silva who assumed charge immediately.

"This victory also proves the fact that our stakeholders have understood the yeomen service my previous administration has rendered for the development of the game," he added.

Silva's faction, which includes vice-presidents Ravin Wickramaratne and Jayantha Dharmadasa, and secretary Mohan de Silva, were also elected unopposed after a rival group withdrew from the elections on Tuesday.

Story first published: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 16:42 [IST]
