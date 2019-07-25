Cricket
Shastri frontrunner for India coach job: Check out his contenders

By
Ravi Shastri is the frontrunner for India coach job
Bengaluru, July 25: The hunt for coach for India cricket team will soon reach full speed as the BCCI has invited applications for various posts like head coach, batting coach, fielding coach and bowling coach. Ravi Shastri is the current head coach and his tenure will end soon along with other support staff like Sanjay Bangar (batting), Bharat Arun (bowling) and R Sridhar (fielding).

Shastri is the current head coach and share a good rapport with skipper Virat Kohli and many other team members. Though, it has been speculated that Kohli will not have any say in the coach selection, it could be otherwise in real life. The coach-selection panel will have to take into consideratoion the comfort level of captain and other team members. Shastri has overseen Indian team over three tenures (2007, 2016, 2017-present) and the length of the tenure could be an advantage or disadvantage for him depending on the panel.

The former Sri Lankan captain is a much-respected figure in international cricket. He has worked in consultant roles in the past but has never been a full-fledged coach. But Jayawardene is an astutute thinker and strategist. He has done some real good job with Mumbai Indians and share a fine relation with India vice-captain Rohit Sharma. If he throws the hat into the ring, his name will attract some serious discussion.

Moody had attempted to become Indai coach twice. In 2005, he lost out to compatriot Greg Chappell and Shastri walked ahead of him in 2017. Moody is a proven coach with good credentials. In 2007, he had guided Sri Lanka to World Cup final and with Sunrisers Hyderabad he grabbed an IPL title and five knockout appearances in seven years. He can be a good contender as right now he has no coaching assignment after parting ways with Sunrisers.

Rhodes has already slipped in his application for the post of fielding coach. The South African legend will be a serious contender for his stature as one of the best fielders in the history of the game and he has also worked with several teams including the Mumbai Indians.

Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
