Shikhar Dhawan turns 33: Cricketing fraternity greets 'Gabbar' on his birthday

New Delhi, Dec 5: India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan turned 33 on Wednesday (December 5) and the explosive left-handed batsman was greeted by fellow cricketers and fans on his birthday.

Dhawan, who featured in the T20 International (T20Is) against Australia, was not picked up for India's Test squad that will lock horns with the Aussies in the four-Test series.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) led in sending birthday wishes to the southpaw. Dhawan at present is enjoying time with his family members in Australia.

Dhawan may not be a part of the Test squad for the Australia series but feels optimistic about his Team India's good show in the four-Test series Down Under, starting December 6 at Adelaide.

"I think we have got a very good chance to win the series here. We have to play good complete cricket in all three departments whether it's batting, bowling or fielding and also catching. We have to be consistent and then we will have a good chance of beating Australia," Dhawan told 'ESPNCricinfo' in an interview.

Dhawan said he felt sad about his omission from the Indian Test side for the Australia series but later 'moved on'. The left-handed Delhi batsman had some poor performances in the longer format of the game in 2018 which cost him his Test spot.

"Yes, I was a bit sad but I have moved on and I am in a good frame of mind. I am in a happy positive mood. I am enjoying my game. I have got a bit off time and I am going to enjoy my training and get myself fitter. I am happy and once I am happy things go well for me," Dhawan, who was adjudged 'Man of the Series' in the recently concluded T20 series, added further.

A veteran of 115 ODIs, Dhawan's form will be crucial to India's success in the 2019 World Cup, which is six months away and for that the southpaw's focus will be on the process.

"I am going to give my best. I am a big believer in process and once I get it right, other things will follow on its own. Of course, we would like to bring the World Cup back home," he exuded confidence.