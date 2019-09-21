Shikhar Dhawan says communication with young players is important

Senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan said these T20Is will be a good platform for the youngsters to stake claim for a berth in the team, offering the examples of Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar.

INDIA VS SA, 3RD T20I PREVIEW

"Washington is bowling really good, giving us the breakthroughs and also choking the batsmen. He has got very good control and variety. Even Deepak Chahar, he swings the ball both ways and at the same has pace as well. It is the perfect platform for them to perform and build the confidence for the T20 World Cup," Dhawan told reporters on Saturday (September 21) ahead of the third T20I against South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Batsmen like Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have vast experience at the top flight cricket but the left-handed opener said they need to do some handholding while the youngsters are cutting their teeth in international cricket however talented they may be.

"For senior players like us, say someone like Rishabh comes in to bat or Shreyas coming in, we make sure we do the communication with them and make sure they are comfortable and not nervous. We make them think what is needed at that particular moment," he said.

Dhawan said the senior pros are open to the task of preparing the greenhorns for the rigours of big time cricket. "That's what we do even when I am batting with Rohit or Virat, we keep discussing and that is very important. Communication is very, very important. Any time any youngster wants to discuss something with us, we are always there for them," said Dhawan.

Dhawan to play in Hazare

Dhawan also said he will play the 50-over domestic event beginning September 24.

"Now even after this series, I am going to play Vijay Hazare as well. I am looking forward to that. I make sure that whatever cricket I play, I play with all my heart whether it's Ranji, Vijay Hazare or the Indian team," Dhawan said.

Dhawan looked in good touch during his partnership with skipper Virat Kohli in the second match at Mohali. "I had free time since I was not in the Test team, so thought rather than sitting at home or training, play matches which is good for my confidence and my skill levels. Match practice is the best practice so I thought it's a good opportunity for me to go and express myself. I was not part of the Test team so I had the opportunity," he said.