Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shoaib Akhtar accuses ICC of bias after being trolled by apex body

By Pti
Shoaib Akhtar

Karachi, May 14: The flamboyant Shoaib Akhtar has accused the ICC of "throwing neutrality out of window" after being trolled by the apex body for claiming that he can even now dismiss Australian run-machine Steve Smith in a jiffy.

The International Cricket Council used a series of images featuring basketball star Michael Jordan to troll Akhtar after he claimed that he can get Smith out on the fourth delivery after three "hurting" bouncers.

In the ICC's first picture Jordan looks down at something. In the next image, it is revealed as Akhtar's tweet, and third one shows the legendary basketball player laughing.

Akhtar, 44, tweeted on Wednesday (May 13) that he was not amused by the ICC response.

"A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window. Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there," Akhtar tweeted.

One of the fastest bowlers the game has seen, Akhtar posted an old video of himself and captioned it: "Dear @icc, find a new meme or Emoji. Sorry i couldn't find any, only found some real videos."

Earlier, Akhtar had taken to social media to respond to a poll on ESPNCricinfo that pitted some of the best in the business from the previous era with bowlers and batsmen from the modern-day.

Responding to the post that had pitted Akhtar against Smith, the Pakistani said, "Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol."

The cricketer has been caught up in several controversies since his retirement from the game.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 163 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 15 Twenty20 Internationals while taking 178 wickets, 247 wickets and 19 wickets respectively in each format.

The former pacer, who has been served a defamation notice by the legal counsel of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Tafazzul Rizvi, told the media that his lawyer had sent the reply to the notice.

"He has rejected Rizvi's notice and its contents. Like I said I am going to fight this case till the end because I have done nothing wrong by highlighting the weak areas in the PCB working."

More SHOAIB AKHTAR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
CAS hearing on June 26
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 10:34 [IST]
Other articles published on May 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue