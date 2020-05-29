Cricket
Shocking! SUV belongs to Gautam Gambhir's father stolen

By
Gautam Gambhirs fathers car stolen
Gautam Gambhir's father's car stolen

New Delhi, May 29: Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's father's car stolen from outside their residence in the Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital, the police said on Friday (May 29).

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday, when the white coloured Toyota Fortuner owned by Deepak Gambhir was stolen, the police said. CCTV footage is being screened to crack the case.

An FIR has been registered and investigation is underway.

Speaking to IANS over the phone, DCP Central, Sanjay Bhatia said: "Yesterday at about 3.30 PM the said car was parked in front of the house and in morning the same was found stolen. Accordingly, a regular FIR is being registered. We also have the CCTV footage and the same is being scrutinized."

As per the police records, four unknown people arrived at a Toyota Innova at the crime spot and broke open the doors of Fortuner in four minutes before fleeing with the SUV - a registered as DL ICKA 0034.

Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 12:54 [IST]
