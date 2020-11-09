Shocking! This Mumbai cricketer arrested for IPL 2020 betting

Morris and two of his friends were found taking bets on IPL matches and the latest one being the Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Canada-born Morris had played 44 First-Class games and 51 List A games between 1995 and 2007 for Mumbai and Odisha.

The police said they had received a tip about the illegal activities at Morris which was being conducted at his house in Versova. "Morris was involved in taking bets on an IPL match," a police officer was quoted as saying by the Times of India. The officials nabbed laptops and cellphones from Morris' house. Morris is currently in police custody and will be produced in the Magistrate court on Monday (November 9) where he can move for bail.

Incidentally, Morris was named in a sting operation by the Al Jazeera TV and the report had also nailed former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza. They were caught talking about spot-fixing in T20 tournaments. However, Morris denied any involvement saying he was auditioining for a film.

Morris had also played in the now-extinct rebel ICL for Mumbai Champs. Morris was also arrested last year on charges of kidnapping Shyam Talreja, a loan agent near Kurla, Mumbai, for recovering money.