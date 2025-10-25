Cricket Shubman Gill reveals Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli plan after South Africa ODIs By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 22:57 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India's ODI captain Shubman Gill said on Saturday that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will need consistent match practice in the coming months since they now play only one format. He added that a call on how the two white-ball stalwarts will maintain their rhythm will be made after the upcoming South Africa ODI series.

Rohit and Kohli wrapped up the Australia ODI series on a high, scoring unbeaten knocks of 121 and 74, respectively in India's dominant nine-wicket win in the final match. When asked whether he had discussed the month-long gap before the South Africa series - and another seven weeks before New Zealand's tour - Gill said there hadn't been any conversations yet.

"We haven't talked about it yet. But I think once South Africa (ODI) series is over (on December 6), there will be a gap in international cricket before the New Zealand ODI series (January 11, 2026). So I think then we will see how to keep the players in touch. Then I think a decision will be taken," Gill told reporters after the match.

With only six ODIs remaining this season - three each against South Africa and New Zealand - ensuring sufficient game time for Rohit and Kohli could be a challenge. Their next international assignment begins with the South Africa ODIs on November 30, December 3, and 6, followed by the New Zealand series starting January 11. However, the Vijay Hazare Trophy commencing on December 24 is expected to offer both veterans additional match practice with their respective domestic teams.

Reflecting on the duo's brilliance, Gill said watching Rohit, 38, and Kohli, 36, finish off a chase together was a special sight. "They've been doing this for the past 15 years. To be able to watch them play like this and get the team through unbeaten is really a treat to watch," he said.

Gill emphasized that he never doubted their abilities, adding, "As a captain, when you sit outside and watch the match, it feels really good that the two senior most players of the team are playing, and they're getting the team through."

Having grown up watching the two legends, Gill described the experience as surreal. "I think, like I said, it's a treat to watch both of them, especially when they're batting like that, and seeing the ball fly off their bats, and just hearing the sound that comes off their bat is something, you know, that tells you how good a nick that they're both in."

He also highlighted that their approach mirrored the team's philosophy - for the set batsman to finish games. "Watching them from outside and taking the team through is something that we often talk about in team meetings. They are walking the talk, so it's a great bonus for us," Gill concluded.