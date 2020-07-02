Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

SLC keen to host LPL in August despite concerns over border reopening

By Pti
SLC keen to host LPL in August despite concerns over border reopening
SLC keen to host LPL in August despite concerns over border reopening

Colombo, July 2: Sri Lanka Cricket is optimistic of conducting its inaugural T20 league from August 8 to 22 despite the government's decision to postpone the reopening of the country's international airport till August 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SLC has got the green signal from the sports ministry to host the tournament, but the Lanka Premier League's fate depends on the government's decision to open the country's borders for foreign arrivals.

"We're hoping to speak to His Excellency (President Gotabaya Rajapaksa) and see if we can come to a decision," SLC CEO Ashley de Silva was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Sri Lanka has done very well in containing the coronavirus as opposed to other countries in the region, and as such we have had a lot of interest from foreign players in taking part in the tournament."

Sri Lanka has just over 2000 coronavirus cases out of which more than 1700 have recovered.

Five teams are expected to take part in the franchise-based LPL, which was first conceived by SLC in 2018 but failed to see the light of the day till now.

SLC is still in the process of accepting tenders for franchise ownerships. The cricketers will picked through an auction process.

Each team is allowed to pick a maximum of six foreign players in the squad with only four in the final eleven.

The length of the tournament will depend on the now-postponed India's tour of Sri Lanka as both the cricket boards are exploring options of fulfilling their commitments in August.

"At the moment we're looking at 23 games, but if India agrees to play then it will most probably come down to 13," de Silva said.

More SRI LANKA CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Griezmann wants to stay at Barcelona
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 13:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue