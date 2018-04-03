ACA: Smith, Warner and Bancroft suspensions too severe

CA handed axed captain Smith and vice-captain Warner 12-month suspensions from international and domestic cricket for their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, while Bancroft received a nine-month ban for using sandpaper to try to alter the condition of the ball in the third Test at Newlands.

Smith was banned for the fourth Test in Johannesburg by the ICC, while Bancroft was cleared to play but he copped three demerit points and docked 75 per cent of his match fee.

All three players are considering their options regarding an appeal to the CA sanction.

Fronting the media in Sydney on Tuesday (April 3), Dyer said the punishments are disproportionate to the crime.

"Cricket Australia's motivation was correct, but justice which is rushed can sometimes be flawed," Dyer told reporters.

"Was proper process followed after the day's play on March 24? The players should have been allowed time to consider the charges placed on them by the umpires or match referee and to seek proper advice.

"Instead, they were rushed to a press conference minutes after leaving the field to face the world's media and make rushed statements and admissions. This was unfair to the players."

President Greg Dyer addressing the media in Sydney on player welfare issues and sanctions pic.twitter.com/SmVa7OX9kT — Aust Cricketers Assn (@ACA_Players) April 3, 2018

"Of the dozen or so matters of this type, the most severe suspension to date has been a ban for two one-day internationals. The most expensive fine has been 100 per cent of a match fee," he continued.

"The informed conclusion is that as right as the motivation is, the proposed penalties are disproportionate relevant to precedent."

Dyer added: "We ask that consideration be given to recalibrating the proposed sanctions. To consider options such as suspending or reducing part of the sanction, to consider for example, allowing the players to return to domestic cricket earlier as a part of their rehabilitation, an important part of their rehabilitation."

"The ACA is working strongly with the players," Dyer said. "Their decisions are imminent but I'm not able to share them with you this morning.

" a deeply personal decision for the players. We're supporting them through that process but ultimately for the three players to decide.

"We believe are disproportionate. We've pointed out the fact that incidents of this similar type have occurred previously, the sanctions are vastly less than what’s been suggested here. There's a need to reconcile between the two, there’s a need to understand that disproportionality and to move forward.

"We're in ongoing conversations with Cricket Australia through this process."

Source: OPTA