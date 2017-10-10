Smoke of controversy over Ben Stokes. Again!

London, October 10: Embattled England cricketer Ben Stokes has been pictured smoking a cigarette with his hand in a bandage at a teammate's wedding in France.

Stokes, 26, was arrested over a night brawl in Bristol last month. Pictures have now emerged of Stokes at the side of a swimming pool holding a cigarette while nursing his hand in a bandage., reports Daily Mail.

The images were taken while Stokes enjoyed England teammate Jason Roy's wedding.

Alex Hales, who was with Stokes on the night of the alleged brawl, was also at the wedding, as was one-day captain Eoin Morgan.

he England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced it is renewing Stokes' £700,000-a-year contract, despite the fact he is facing a potential assault charge after a 27-year-old man was left in hospital with facial injuries.

But the all-rounder has been dropped from the England squad travelling to Australia later this month for the Ashes series.

He was suspended on full pay after footage appeared to show him fighting two men close to the Mbargo nightclub in Bristol in the early hours of September 25.