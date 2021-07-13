Sourav Ganguly gives approval on his biopic, this actor is likely to play the former India captain on-screen

As per reports in News18, a big-banner production house will be making the biopic on the former iconic Indian skipper and current BCCI president. The budget for the much-awaited biopic is set to be around Rs. 200 to Rs. 250 crores.

As per several reports, Ganguly has had multiple meetings with the production house and currently the script is being written. Apart from Ganguly confirming that a biopic is being made, all relevant details are being kept under wraps.

Speaking to News18, Ganguly said, "Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi. But it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything."

But the big question of who will play the role of Ganguly will be playing on everyone's mind. And for now fans have to wait for the final decision, though a few names are doing the rounds. As per several reports, Ranbir Kapoor leads the race to play the Prince of Kolkata on the big screen, but there are other actors being considered as well.

Previous reports had stated that Hrithik Roshan would be playing Dada's role onscreen, but that report had never been confirmed by either the actor or Ganguly.

Ganguly will join a select few cricketers on whom biopics or documentaries have been made. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's biopic, played by the late Sushant Singh Rajput, had been a blockbuster movie. Biopics have been made on Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin as well. Currently in the pipeline is a movie on India's 1983 World Cup victory. Ranvir Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev in the movie.