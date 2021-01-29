Cricket
Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI chief condition stable after angioplasty

By Pti

Kolkata, January 29: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's health condition is stable and he had a good sleep on Thursday (January 28) night, while doctors are planning to carry out requisite medical examinations on him on Friday (January 29), a senior official of the hospital where he is admitted said.

The former India captain underwent another angioplasty on the previous day. Two more stents were implanted to clear his clogged coronary arteries.

'Sourav Ganguly's health condition is stable. He had a good sleep at night. All his vital parameters are normal.

Doctors will carry out necessary tests on him in the morning.

'Senior doctors will carry out a thorough checkup following which a decision will be taken whether to move him to another ward,' the hospital official told PTI.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly undergoes successful angioplasty at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata

The 48-year-old cricket icon was in the ICU on Thursday (January 28) night following the angioplasty conducted by a team of doctors including noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin Mehta.

His oxygen support has also been removed, the official said.

Ganguly was hospitalised on Wednesday (January 27) for the second time in a month due to his cardiac condition.

He had suffered a mild heart attack earlier this month and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted to clear a blocked artery.

Read more about: sourav ganguly bcci cricket india
Story first published: Friday, January 29, 2021, 10:44 [IST]
