Sourav Ganguly joins Virender Sehwag to criticise Pakistan PM Imran Khan's UNGA speech

Khan in his speech in the UNGA last week had given the world a nuclear threat in his speech while mentioning his country's objection to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Issuing a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the UNGA, India said his threat of unleashing nuclear devastation "qualifies as brinkmanship, not statesmanship".

Khan also drew criticism for his remarks during an interview for US-based TV channel in which he was comparing the infrastructure in USA and China. The cricketer-turned-prime minister was chided by the TV presenter for his latest gaffe on live television.

Sharing the same video Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter, "You sound like a welder from the Bronx, says the anchor. After the pathetic speech in the UN a few days ago, this man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself."

Viru .. I see this and I am shocked ..a speech which is unheard of .. a world which needs peace ,pakistan as a country needs it the most .. and the leader speaks such rubbish ..not the Imran khan the cricketer world knew ..speech in UN was poor .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 3, 2019

