Sourav Ganguly picks IPL Fantasy XI: Why Dada did not pick MS Dhoni?

Bengaluru, December 24: Will you exclude MS Dhoni from an all-time IPL XI? Tough to even think about it, isn't it? But former Indian captain and the current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly did exactly that - Dhoni has place in Ganguly's IPL fantasy XI, of which he named himself as the captain.

In the place of Dhoni, who has won three IPL trophies as Chennai Super Kings captain, Ganguly selected Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper. "It's purely for fun, to entertain all. Pant is a young wicketkeeper-batsman. I don't want any debate for it," Ganguly was quoted as saying by the Extra Time.

Besides naming himself as the captain, Ganguly placed himself as one of the openers with Rohit Sharma as his partner. David Warner and Virat Kohli were his No 3 and No 4. Andre Russel and Riyan Parag were named as the all-rounders in his fantasy XI while Ravindra Jadeja was the lone specialist spinner.

The pacers were Jasprit Bumrah, Marcus Stoinis and Jofra Archer.

