Sourav Ganguly shares cryptic message: Planning to start something: Fans wonder if he's joining politics

Ganguly's message hinted that he was set to start a 'new chapter of his life'. There has been a lot of speculation about Ganguly - fondly known as Dada - joining politics. Ganguly's message added fuel to that as many debated whether Ganguly's next innings will be in the political field.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of his India debut, Dada took to social media and wrote, "2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today.

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life."

Both BCCI and Jay Shah confirmed that Ganguly has not stepped down from his post as BCCI President.

Ganguly who retired from international cricket in 2008, took over as BCCI president in 2019.

