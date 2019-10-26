Cricket
Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli support day-night Test; will India play Pink ball Test?

By
Sourav Ganguly says Virat Kohli backs day-night Test
Sourav Ganguly says Virat Kohli backs day-night Test

Kolkata, October 26: Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian captain and the current BCCI president, favoured India playing the day-night Test match which uses pink ball. India skipper Virat Kohli too had expressed his willingness to play the format. The idea of day-night has been mooted to bring spectators back to Test cricket after the format often saw empty galleries, even during some marquee series.

1. Ganguly favours day-night Test

1. Ganguly favours day-night Test

Ganguly was the master brain behind hosting the first-ever day-and-night pink ball cricket match - the CAB Super League final in 2016 - at the Eden Gardens when he was the president of the association. "Nobody thought T20 cricket would be like this. I am a firm believer in day-and-night Tests. Test cricket is seriously challenged by T20 and 50-over cricket...I don't know when it will happen but I hope it happens," he said during a felicitation ceremony. "Before talking to the team management, this needs the approval of the BCCI members. But I always believe that's the way forward in Test cricket. Games are being played before empty stands," said Ganguly.

2. Kohli favours Pink ball Test

2. Kohli favours Pink ball Test

There were reports of current Indian skipper Virat Kohli not being in agreement with the idea of day-night Test. But Ganguly refuted such talks. "Kohli is agreeable to day-night Tests. I have seen reports in newspapers that he is not but it is not true. People should finish their work and come home to watch champions play, the game needs to go forward," said Ganguly.

3. When CoA vetoed day-night Test

3. When CoA vetoed day-night Test

In fact, India were close to playing a day-night Test last year against the West Indies. The Rajkot Test against the Caribbeans was expected to be India's first-ever Pink ball Test. But the Indian players were reluctant because they did not give positive feedback on the quality of the SG-manufactured Pink ball that was in use during the Duleep Trophy for three seasons. So, CoA vetoed the move. Now, talks are afoot to play one of the Tests against Bangladesh in November as day-night match.

4. Azharuddin favours the move

4. Azharuddin favours the move

Former Indian captain and Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammed Azharuddin too agreed to Ganguly's words. "It is good if captain (Virat Kohli) is agreeable like Dada. It is a good experiment. You will get to know if public will like it or not. It should be implemented," Azharuddin said

More SOURAV GANGULY News

Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
