Cricket Sports Bulletin For Sep 29: From BCCI's Complaint Against Mohsin Naqvi To India's 'Invisible Trophy' Celebration By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 19:13 [IST]

Sports Bulletin For Sep 29: From dramatic on-field clashes to off-field controversies, the world of sports has been buzzing with action and headlines this week.

India's Asia Cup triumph sparked political tensions and viral moments, while football and cricket updates across Asia and Europe made waves. Here's a roundup of the top stories making headlines.

1) BCCI To File Complaint Against Mohsin Naqvi After PCB Chairman Walks Away With Asia Cup Trophy

The BCCI plans to lodge a strong protest at the ICC's November meeting over ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi walking away with the Asia Cup trophy after India refused to accept it from him.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explained that the team could not take the trophy from someone "waging a war against the country." India had defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final, with Tilak Varma scoring an unbeaten 69 and earning Player of the Match.

2) India's Empty-Handed Asia Cup Presentation Hurrah Goes Viral

After clinching the Asia Cup 2025 by defeating Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Team India celebrated their victory without the trophy. The players refused to accept the winner's cup from ACC chief and Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, making a clear political statement.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates lifted an imaginary trophy, with Yadav even mimicking Rohit Sharma's iconic pose, marking a rare post-match scene devoid of the usual silverware.

3) Suryakumar Yadav Blasts Mohsin Naqvi For Running Away With Asia Cup Trophy

India captain Suryakumar Yadav criticized ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi's "childish" behavior after he walked away with the Asia Cup trophy and medals. The Indian team had refused to accept the silverware from Naqvi, also PCB chairman, following their dramatic last-over win over Pakistan to claim a record 9th Asia Cup title.

4) Abhishek Sharma Roasts Pakistan's 'Premium Fast Bowler' After India's Win In Asia Cup Final

Team India retained the Asia Cup with a last-over win over Pakistan. Tournament MVP Abhishek Sharma revealed his aggressive powerplay strategy, hinting at Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi: "I'm going to utilise the powerplay. Even any premium fast bowler coming in to bowl, if they come, I had a plan in my mind."

5) Salman Agha Makes Explosive Claim, Says Suryakumar Yadav Shook Hands With Him In 'Private'

The Asia Cup 2025 final controversy continues, with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha claiming India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav shook hands with him privately but avoided public handshakes during the tournament. "He shook hands with me in private at the start of the tournament," Agha said after Pakistan's five-wicket loss to India.

6) Suryakumar Yadav Destroys Pakistani Journalist's Attempt At Drawing Reaction

After PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi walked away with the Asia Cup trophy, a Pakistani journalist questioned India captain Suryakumar Yadav about his refusal to shake hands with Pakistan during the tournament and alleged he mixed politics with cricket. Calm and witty, Surya responded: "Gussa ho rahe ho aap! Sawal pata he nahi chala aapka. Aapne chaar questions puch liye."

7) Mohun Bagan Boycott! ISL Champs Pull Out Of AFC CL2 Iran Clash Over Safety Fears

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) have pulled out of their AFC Champions League 2 away match against Iran's Sepahan SC, originally set for Tuesday. The withdrawal came after all six foreign players refused to travel, citing government advisories, despite the squad having received e-visas and preparing to fly out.

8) AIFF To Present New Constitution At Special Meeting Before FIFA Deadline

The AIFF will hold a Special General Body meeting on October 12 to adopt its draft Constitution and other amendments, following the Supreme Court's directive. FIFA has set an October 30 deadline for the adoption.

9) Chris Woakes Retires From International Cricket

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has retired from international cricket. Since debuting in 2011, he played 217 matches, taking 396 wickets and scoring 3,705 runs, establishing himself as one of England's most dependable all-rounders.

10) Exiled Afghan women cricketers arrive to watch World Cup on learning tour

Sixteen Afghan women cricketers, now living in exile in Australia, have arrived in Guwahati to attend the ICC Women's World Cup, which starts Tuesday. Forced to flee their homeland after the Taliban takeover in 2021, the players join a special learning tour to support their cricketing growth and personal development, helping preserve the sport for future generations.