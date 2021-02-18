SRH Team 2021 Players List: Complete List of Sunrisers Hyderabad with price in IPL 2021

Bengaluru, Feb 18: Heading into the IPL 2021 Auction, the Sunrisers Hyderabad had a total of 10.75 available in their wallet. And the Hyderabad team, who retained most of their core players, made good use of their purse to add some quality players to the side.
IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad: List of released and retained players
The David Warner-led Hyderabad side picked up India batsman Kedar Jadhav for 2 crores in the IPL auction in Chennai on Thursday. The experienced middle-order batsman’s ability to clear boundaries will bolster the already strong Hyderabad squad.
Apart from Jadhav, SRH also landed J Suchit for 30 lakhs and Afghanistan cricketer Mujeeb ur Rahman for 1.5 crores.
With Rashid Khan already in the squad, the addition of his compatriot Mujeeb will make Hyderabad a force to reckon with.
Under Warner’s leadership the Hyderabad side reached the playoffs in the previous edition in the UAE. The Hyderabad outfit eventually lost to runner-up Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2. Hyderabad have won the coveted trophy under Warner’s leadership in 2016.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad:
Retained players: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem.
Players bought in the auction: Kedar Jadhav (2 crores), J Suchit (30L), Mujeeb ur Rahman (1.5crore)
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.