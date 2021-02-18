SRH Team 2021 Players List: Complete List of Sunrisers Hyderabad with price in IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad: List of released and retained players

The David Warner-led Hyderabad side picked up India batsman Kedar Jadhav for 2 crores in the IPL auction in Chennai on Thursday. The experienced middle-order batsman’s ability to clear boundaries will bolster the already strong Hyderabad squad.

Apart from Jadhav, SRH also landed J Suchit for 30 lakhs and Afghanistan cricketer Mujeeb ur Rahman for 1.5 crores.

With Rashid Khan already in the squad, the addition of his compatriot Mujeeb will make Hyderabad a force to reckon with.

Under Warner’s leadership the Hyderabad side reached the playoffs in the previous edition in the UAE. The Hyderabad outfit eventually lost to runner-up Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2. Hyderabad have won the coveted trophy under Warner’s leadership in 2016.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad:

Retained players: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Players bought in the auction: Kedar Jadhav (2 crores), J Suchit (30L), Mujeeb ur Rahman (1.5crore)