Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Steve Smith pins Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 exit on batsmen not taking responsibility

By
Steve Smith blames RR batting
Steve Smith blames RR batting

Dubai, November 1: Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2020 campaign ended on Tuesday (November 1) after a 60-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders. The Royals captain Steve Smith was just stating the obvious when he said losing four wickets inside the Power Play caused their doom.

Pat Cummins bowled a brilliant burst to wreck Royals' frontline batting unit and there was no coming back for them.

"I thought it was around a 180 wicket. There was a bit of dew. Losing four wickets in the Powerplay...it was always going to be tough from there. Cummins bowled some nice lengths. We got off to a flier, but then we lost wickets in a clump. It was unfortunate way to end," said Smith in the post-match presentation.

"We started off (IPL 2020) really well, won the last two before this one. In the middle we lost our way. Our batters, the top four or five didn't take responsibility. There are a couple of real positives. Jofra has been exceptional in pretty much every game. Tewatia has pulled a few rabbits out of the hat throughout the tournament. He has bowled exceptionally well throughout the tournament but not enough support for them," said Smith.

More IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 55 November 2 2020, 07:30 PM
Delhi
Bangalore
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: BSC 1 - 1 WOB
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, November 1, 2020, 23:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More