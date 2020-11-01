Steve Smith pins Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 exit on batsmen not taking responsibility

Pat Cummins bowled a brilliant burst to wreck Royals' frontline batting unit and there was no coming back for them.

"I thought it was around a 180 wicket. There was a bit of dew. Losing four wickets in the Powerplay...it was always going to be tough from there. Cummins bowled some nice lengths. We got off to a flier, but then we lost wickets in a clump. It was unfortunate way to end," said Smith in the post-match presentation.

"We started off (IPL 2020) really well, won the last two before this one. In the middle we lost our way. Our batters, the top four or five didn't take responsibility. There are a couple of real positives. Jofra has been exceptional in pretty much every game. Tewatia has pulled a few rabbits out of the hat throughout the tournament. He has bowled exceptionally well throughout the tournament but not enough support for them," said Smith.