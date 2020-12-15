Suresh Raina all set to play for Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Raina announced his retirement from International cricket in August this year, but the World Cup-winning cricketer will continue to play domestic cricket for his native state of Uttar Pradesh and in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Raina shared the news with his fans on Twitter through images of his training in the nets.

Sharing some snaps, Raina captioned the post, “All set for the camp, warming up for the upcoming season among the lions of @UPCACricket! #AllSet #Goals #Cricket #Passion #BigGoals”

Even though Raina hasn’t played competitive cricket for the past one year, he has been training hard in the gym and keeping himself fit for the upcoming domestic season in India.

Raina did not play in the recently-concluded season of the Indian Premier League as he headed back home from the UAE prior to the start of the season.