Suryakumar grabbed the opportunity with both hands: Zaheer Khan

Even after an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians last season, Suryakumar did not make it to the Australia tour, but grabbed his opportunity with three great knocks in the T20 Internationals against England.

"With Surya, what stands out is his consistency in last three IPLs, and domestic circuit as well. He's someone who thoroughly deserved this chance and has worked very hard, and at times you've to be patient, at times opportunity doesn't come even when you're performing," Zaheer said during an interaction Twitter Space With Zak organised by Mumbai Indians.

After waiting for so long, Yadav made his much awaited debut in the fourth T20, hitting a six of his first ball en route to scoring a blistering match-winning 57 off 31 balls.

The Mumbaikar followed it with a quickfire 32 off 17 in the series decider and also took five matches in the series altogether.

"That's something that was happening with Surya and he managed himself very well and people around him also have been telling him that you've to be patient and just keep doing what you've been doing and it showed in his approach when he started.

"It was like a dream coming true and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands, and showed how determined he was to make it to that level, and win matches for India," Zaheer added.

Mumbai Indians, during these years, have provided a large number of top white ball players which included national team vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Surya, Ishan Kishan to name a few and Zaheer said it was a good omen.

"It's a proud feeling that your players are representing India at the highest level, doing so well. All the players that we've, all of them have contributed and Surya has been waiting for his opportunity for the longest time," the former left arm speedster added.

