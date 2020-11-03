Suryakumar Yadav wants to continue to do well for Mumbai Indians

"Currently, I am really enjoying my batting. Since the start of the tournament, I felt I was batting really well and in the practice games as well. In the first few games, I think I actually lost a bit of track. I was gifting my wicket away, I felt. So, I thought I will go inside and spend some more time on my batting," Yadav said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter.

"Even when I used to come to practice back in the hotel room, I used to think about what my batting is really and how do I construct it from the beginning. In the later part of the tournament, I thought the deeper I bat, the easier it will become for me, as well as the team. And I can make a good platform for other players to finish the game... I've been really enjoying my batting a lot and hopefully, I carry the same thing into the next game coming up and onto the playoff as well," he added.

Mumbai Indians are currently gearing up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the league. The clash will take place here on Tuesday.