Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20: Murali Vijay opts out of tournament owing to personal reasons

By Pti

Chennai, December 20: Veteran Tamil Nadu batsman Murali Vijay has opted out of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament owing to personal reasons.

Medium-pacer K Vignesh, who tested positive for coronavirus, was replaced in the probables list by R S Jaganath Sinivas.

"L Suryapprakash and Jaganath Sinivas have been included in place of M Vijay (expressed his unavailability due to personal reasons) and K Vignesh (tested Covid positive) in the Tamil Nadu probables for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament," a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association press release stated on Saturday (December 19).

Out-of-favour India opener Vijay, who featured for Chennai Super Kings in a few matches in the recent IPL 2020, was among the established names in the 26-strong probables list announced on December 16 along with Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith and Baba Indrajith.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karthik, Vijay and Shankar named in TN probables

The 36-year-old right-hander played in the national T20 tournament in the 2019-20 season and also in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-overs competition) apart from the Ranji Trophy.

While batsman Suryapprakash comes in place of Vijay, Jaganath Sinivas replaces medium-pacer Vignesh.

More SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY News

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, December 20, 2020, 9:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More