T20 Word Cup 2021: India Predicted Playing 11 against New Zealand; Focus on Hardik, Bhuvneshwar

Should they make any changes to the Playing 11? Or Should they continue with the same 11 against NZ too as changing after just one match could be viewed as knee-jerk reaction?

Here the MyKhel tries to find out.

1 Openers

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul: They could not handle the marauding Shahenn Shah Afridi, who continued his tradition of taking wickets in the opening over. The left-arm pacer dished out a brilliant spell but irrespective of that India would not be thinking of altering a combination that can give them a power start. One match does not change that, at least in openers’ case.

2. Middle-order batsmen

Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya/Ishan Kishan: Kohli played a measured fifty against Pakistan, whose bowling attack kept the Indians on a tight leash. It propelled India to 152. Pant too played a good cameo and looked good for more before getting out to Shahdab Khan as he attempted to accelerate.

Surya too could find his range in the first match but he will be getting another go. But the issue here is with Hardik Pandya. He seemed, currently, a bit under-contributing as the all-rounder does not bowl. Should he make the way for Ishan Kishan?

3 All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja: He came a bit late to make a big difference against Pakistan. Jadeja has been in fine form CSK and he looked a bit flat as a bowler too. Perhaps, the dew played its part. But his fielding continued top notch.

4 Bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy/R Ashwin: Bhuvneshwar looked a bit flat though he pulled back things a bit after giving away 10 runs in his first over against Mohammad Rizwan. Bumrah and Shami too produced non-threatening spells and Varun too could not contain Babar Azam and Rizwan after bowling a frugal over.

India might just mull of getting Sharul Thakur instead of Bhuvneshwar and R Ashwin in place of Varun against the Black Caps.