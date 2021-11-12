T20 World Cup 2021: Erasmus, Kettleborough named on-field umpires for final, Menon TV umpire

India's Nitin Menon will act as the TV umpire, while Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena will be the fourth umpire for the final which is scheduled to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (November 14).

"Umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough will assume on-field duties in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 to be played between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday," the ICC said in a statement.

T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Australia vs New Zealand: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Playing 11, Head to Head Info

Menon, who is the only Indian umpire in the ICC elite panel, will be the TV umpire and considering that he is officiating in his first men's World Cup, it is a significant feat for Menon. The final will be overseen by match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

While Australia defeated Pakistan in the semifinals in Dubai on Thursday (November 11), New Zealand put it past England at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 10) to seal the summit clash slot.

In the first semifinal, Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham played crucial knocks to help New Zealand chase down a target of 167 against favourites England by 5 wickets with an over to spare.

In the second semifinal, Australia completed a chase of 177 by 5 wickets with an over to spare against unbeaten Pakistan thanks to knocks from Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis. David Warner also scored a crucial fifty for Australia.

Now, the two teams who have never won the T20 World title will clash in the final in Dubai on Sunday (November 14).

Match Officials for the final:

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

On-field umpires: Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Fourth umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

(With PTI inputs)