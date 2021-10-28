Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

T20 World Cup 2021: India vs New Zealand: Live Telecast, Live Streaming, IST Time info on October 31

By
T20 World Cup 2021: India vs NZ: TV info
T20 World Cup 2021: India vs NZ: TV info

Dubai, October 28: India will face New Zealand in their second Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 31). A win is mandatory for Virat Kohli and his wards after a defeat to Pakistan in their tournament opener.

Pakistan had inflicted a heavy 10-wicket win over India last Sunday. India will hope that the one week rest would have helped them to recuperate from that defeat, and enough to make a strong comeback against the Kiwis.

India will ponder over their team combination as they would like to get some more out of their batsmen. Apart from Kohli and Rishabh Pant, the rest were caught off guard by the spot on Pakistan bowlers.

India would not want an encore against New Zealand, who also have a potent bowling unit. India might want to get in-form Ishan Kishan, as he had made a fifty in the warm-up game against England.

It will be interesting to see whom he can replace as the straight forward name is Hardik Pandya, who has been struggling since the start of the IPL 2021 to showcase his big-hitting prowess.

But the team management seemed to have given Hardik the vote of confidence and he also bowled at nets the other day, raising visions on him bowling in a match sooner than later.

On other hand, New Zealand too will be eager to tide over the absence of Lockie Ferguson as he was ruled out of the tournament with an injury and the possible absence of Martin Guptill.

So, here is the essential details about the match like date, time, telecast info.

1. Match date

1. Match date

The India vs New Zealand match will take place on Sunday (October 31) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

2. Match time

2. Match time

The match will start at 7.30 PM IST.

3. Live telecast and Streaming info

3. Live telecast and Streaming info

The India vs New Zealand match will be live on Star Sports Networks and the live streaming will be Disney + HotStar platform. You can also follow the updates on MyKhel.com

4. Match prediction

4. Match prediction

India and New Zealand have good units coming into the big event but the Kiwis might just have that extra edge because they have a superior record against India in the World Cups. Past counts for little in sports but it certainly a factor to tailor in when we check for the favourites.

Comments

MORE ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2021 NEWS

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Predictions
Match 22 - October 28 2021, 07:30 PM
Australia
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 10:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 28, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments