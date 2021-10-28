T20 World Cup 2021: India vs New Zealand: Live Telecast, Live Streaming, IST Time info on October 31

Pakistan
had
inflicted
a
heavy
10-wicket
win
over
India
last
Sunday.
India
will
hope
that
the
one
week
rest
would
have
helped
them
to
recuperate
from
that
defeat,
and
enough
to
make
a
strong
comeback
against
the
Kiwis.
India
will
ponder
over
their
team
combination
as
they
would
like
to
get
some
more
out
of
their
batsmen.
Apart
from
Kohli
and
Rishabh
Pant,
the
rest
were
caught
off
guard
by
the
spot
on
Pakistan
bowlers.
India
would
not
want
an
encore
against
New
Zealand,
who
also
have
a
potent
bowling
unit.
India
might
want
to
get
in-form
Ishan
Kishan,
as
he
had
made
a
fifty
in
the
warm-up
game
against
England.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
whom
he
can
replace
as
the
straight
forward
name
is
Hardik
Pandya,
who
has
been
struggling
since
the
start
of
the
IPL
2021
to
showcase
his
big-hitting
prowess.
But
the
team
management
seemed
to
have
given
Hardik
the
vote
of
confidence
and
he
also
bowled
at
nets
the
other
day,
raising
visions
on
him
bowling
in
a
match
sooner
than
later.
On
other
hand,
New
Zealand
too
will
be
eager
to
tide
over
the
absence
of
Lockie
Ferguson
as
he
was
ruled
out
of
the
tournament
with
an
injury
and
the
possible
absence
of
Martin
Guptill.
So,
here
is
the
essential
details
about
the
match
like
date,
time,
telecast
info.
1.
Match
date
The
India
vs
New
Zealand
match
will
take
place
on
Sunday
(October
31)
at
the
Dubai
International
Cricket
Stadium.
2.
Match
time
The
match
will
start
at
7.30
PM
IST.
3.
Live
telecast
and
Streaming
info
The
India
vs
New
Zealand
match
will
be
live
on
Star
Sports
Networks
and
the
live
streaming
will
be
Disney
+
HotStar
platform.
You
can
also
follow
the
updates
on
MyKhel.com
4.
Match
prediction
India
and
New
Zealand
have
good
units
coming
into
the
big
event
but
the
Kiwis
might
just
have
that
extra
edge
because
they
have
a
superior
record
against
India
in
the
World
Cups.
Past
counts
for
little
in
sports
but
it
certainly
a
factor
to
tailor
in
when
we
check
for
the
favourites.
