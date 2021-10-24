T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Pakistan: Insane that over 1 billion will watch India-Pakistan match: Shane Warne

T20 World Cup 2021 Group 2 Super 12: India vs Pakistan: Desert edition of neighbourly battle ready to roll

Ahead of the big game on Sunday, Warne took to Twitter and wrote, “Is it true that over 1 billion eyeballs will watch India V Pakistan today at the #ICCT20WorldCup2021? I know cricket is not the 2nd biggest and most popular sport in the world but that seems insane.”

In addition to that, Warne posted another tweet, saying, “Ps What is the most eyeballs that have ever watched a singular sporting event globally? Super bowl? Soccer World Cup? 100m sprint at the Olympics or India V Pakistan at a World Cup? Does anyone know - if so please share.”

A World Cup match in itself brings a lot of excitement, but nothing compares to the buzz around an India-Pakistan World Cup match and the excitement in the cricketing world is at an all-time high ahead of Sunday’s match.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan backed India, but said the current Pakistan team can beat anyone in these conditions. “India should be too strong for Pakistan today. But this Pakistan team in these conditions could beat anyone.. Hearing 1 Billion will be watching globally. India to win. #India vs Pakistan #T20WorldCup,” Vaughan tweeted.

India and Pakistan will both begin their ICC T20 World Cup campaign in Dubai on Sunday. An Indo-Pak match always brings with it an unprecedented amount of excitement, but with the two sides facing off after a gap of two years, the contest is an eagerly awaited one. The last time the two sides met was in the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

On Sunday, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will take on the Babar Azam-led Pakistan outfit in a mouthwatering clash as they begin their Super 12 stage of the mega event. In the head-to-head India has dominated their neighbours completely in World Cups.

Speaking to ANI, ahead of the match, Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary said, “India’s record against Pakistan is good. Our batting is good and since Bumrah came, India’s bowling performance has improved. Because he is the leader of the pack in bowling. I have a feeling that this time Pakistan is looking a bit strong but hoping that India will win!”

With both sides boasting of a strong line-up, Sunday’s clash will be a blockbuster affair at the Dubai International Stadium.

Match begins at 7:30 pm IST