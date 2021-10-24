T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Pakistan: Chakravarthy common, divided on Shardul or Bhuvi as experts pick 11

Bengaluru, October 24: India are set to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (October 24).
While Pakistan have announced a 12-man squad, the Indians haven't made any team announcement heading into the match as they may be thinking about their bowling combination.
The team will be led by Virat Kohli, who has announced that the T20 World Cup 2021 will be his last as captain of the side in the short format of the game.
Apart from Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul seem to be the opening choice, while Suryakumar Yadav is set to be another no brainer for the number 4 position.
All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja also seem to be an immediate pick for their finishing ability. Rishabh Pant is also likely to keep his position as wicketkeeper, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are set to be first choice pacers.
With two positions still a mystery, some experts and ex-cricketers have picked their India playing 11 for the clash against Pakistan, and Varun Chakravarthy, who has had a good IPL 2021, remains a constant in most of the teams.
Former India players VVS Laxman and Vinay Kumar opt for a similar playing 11 as the duo posted the same on their social media platforms.
Along with his playing 11, Laxman tweeted: "Wishing #TeamIndia all the very best for their opening match of the #T20WorldCup2021."
Wishing #TeamIndia all the very best for their opening match of the #T20WorldCup2021 . Here is my playing 11 for today's match— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 24, 2021
Also picking the same 11, former pacer Vinay Kumar tweeted: "Best wishes to #TeamIndia for their opening game against Pakistan".
Best wishes to #TeamIndia for their opening game against Pakistan. This will be my playing 11. 1. Rohit Sharma— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 24, 2021
Laxman and Vinay Kumar's India playing 11 for India vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravathy.
Meanwhile, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris, who had an almost similar line up to Laxman and Vinay Kumar, picked Shardul Thakur over Bhuvneshwar Kumar in his line up. And the Kiwi revealed his playing 11 in a video posted by Star Sports.
.@scottbstyris has picked his 🇮🇳 Playing XI for #INDvPAK!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 24, 2021
Tell us yours & catch the action at the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021:
Broadcast: 7 PM, Match Starts: 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar#LiveTheGame #MaukaMauka #MaukePeChhakka #Buy1Break1Free pic.twitter.com/cm79DQmhpw
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer in his cryptic way also predicted a similar 11 to Styris as he too opted for in-form Shardul over Bhuvneshwar.
This is my team for tomorrow. What's yours? #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/X3j7cAEwqE— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 23, 2021
India have lost just one of their eight T20I matches against Pakistan and are 5-0 up when it comes to World Cup meetings, winning all five including the final in the inaugural edition of the tournament.
